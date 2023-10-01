Keeper Oxley praised after triggering a response from his team-mates in win over Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley was lauded as the hero by his manager for triggering a reaction in his team-mates during their 1-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

The 33-year-old stopper made two excellent saves to deny Mo Eisa in the first-half, while also denying Joe Tomlinson and Daniel Harvie too as he kept Graham Alexander’s side at bay.

The second of his saves to deny Eisa came after Dons started brightly, while Harrogate seemed slugging out the gates. Manager Simon Weaver said Oxley’s stop breathed life into his side, and it got them a foothold in the game.

While their goal was hugely fortunate - an own goal from defender Warren O’Hora after being hit by keeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance - Weaver said it was his man at the other end who he had to thank.

“You can't undervalue the value of Ox for those saves,” he said. “We weren't in the game in the first 15 minutes, but Ox's save triggered a reaction in the lads. We had tremendous intensity out of possession, we started passing a lot better too. If you're not playing your best, you need not to concede.

“Facing MK Dons away you know it will be a tough task. But off the back of last week's win over Salford, we were upbeat today. We played to our strengths and played our cards right.