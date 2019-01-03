Keeper Sietsma departs

Goalkeeper Wieger Siestma has become the second player in as many days to leave MK Dons by mutual consent.

The Dutch stopper has been an unused substitute just five times this season, having dropped to third in the pecking order behind Lee Nicholls and Stuart Moore.

Sietsma, who joined the club in August 2017 under Robbie Neilson, endured a torrid time at the end of last season when he filled in for Nicholls for the final five games.

Overall, he made 10 appearances and kept three clean sheets.

The 23-year-old leaves along with Aidan Nesbitt, who left the club on Wednesday.