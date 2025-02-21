Keeper tips MK Dons to click and come good before too long

Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ custodian spoke ahead of Saturday’s game against Bradford City

When MK Dons find their feet, they will be a tough prospect for anyone to beat, according to Connal Trueman.

The goalkeeper arrived from Millwall on transfer deadline day and has played in each of Dons’ three games since. Coming out on the losing side twice though, Trueman has only one point to his name since signing, something he feels has fallen short of what they have deserved.

Head coach Scott Lindsey believes the side needs time and consistency together, something which the shot-stopper agrees with. And when they do find their feet, Trueman feels it will make Dons a very strong side.

“We know with what we've got in the dressing room we should be higher up the table,” he said. “We're confident in our ability that we can make it happen.

“We've got to make sure it clicks earlier. It will click at some point, but we have to do everything we can to bring that forward as quickly as we can. We see a lot of positives in the games and training. Once it does click, I think we'll be difficult to stop.

“I don't think there's anything major, just little bits we need to tighten up and I think we will when we get used to playing with each other. There have been a lot of new faces, so when we iron out those issues, results will change.”

He continued: “It is not the start I or any of us wanted but you go through these periods in seasons. It's now up to us to work as hard as we can to get out the other side as quickly as we can.

“When you go through this, it's easy for confidence to dip. In my three games, we're sitting here with one point. Do we deserve nine? Probably not, but I think we deserve more than one, for sure. There have been good bits in performances, but we just need something to go in our favour.”

Heading to West Yorkshire on Saturday to take on high-flying Bradford City, Trueman added: “They are flying and doing well, and took the team at the top of League One all the way on Tuesday too.

“They're a good side, but we believe in ourselves so we think if we can make it click, we'll be a match for anyone.”