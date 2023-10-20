Keeping expectations in check for Williamson’s first game in charge of MK Dons

Williamson warned not to expect a complete turnaround after just a few days

New MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson has warned things will not change overnight after taking over at the club this week.

The 39-year-old took up the post on Tuesday with Dons sat 16th in League Two, eight games without a win in the fourth tier with three difficult fixtures coming up next week.

With just two training sessions - on Wednesday and Friday - before the game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, Williamson admitted getting across his methods and intent has had to be fast-tracked to ensure the players are roughly on the same page heading up to the Wham Stadium, with similar messages to be delivered before the home games against Bradford City and Swindon Town next week.

“It is a difficult time,” he said. “When things happen so quickly, people react in different ways, so it's difficult to embrace something new but the lads have been fantastic, really open and receptive.

“The first session was about drip-feeding rather than overloading, but ultimately we have a lot to get into them. We gave them a lot of information, but we had to streamline it ahead of three games in a week.

“It's a quick turnaround, so we're simplifying the message. We can only prepare with what time we've got, ultimately it's about the players on the pitch. We'll do everything we can to prepare them.

“It's a daunting prospect, having three games with limited training time, but plenty of opportunity for the lads. It is what it is.”

John Coleman’s Accrington came down from League One with Dons at the end of last season, and have made a solid start to life in the division, currently sitting ninth with four more points than Williamson’s side.

While his focus at the start of the week had been on Gateshead’s game against big-spending National League side Chesterfield this weekend, Williamson said his focus has quickly shifted to the trip to Lancashire.

And with the quick turnaround from his point of view, the head coach admitted this Saturday’s result might not be as important as seeing how well the players have taken on his instructions.

He said: “Results are the outcome of good preparation, and if we can get a result, fantastic, and it gives us a boost. But if not, we’ll be looking at more than just the result.