Keith Millen wants the Dons manager's job

Keith Millen said he wants the MK Dons job after beating Shrewsbury on the final day of the season.

The 51-year-old lost his opening two games before rounding out the season with a 1-0 win over third placed Shrews, courtesy of Kieran Agard's penalty in the 63rd minute.

With chairman Pete Winkelman still to make a decision on the managerial position at Stadium MK, Millen believes he is still in the running and confirmed his interest in the job.

When asked whether he wanted the top job, he said: "Yes. It's a good club, it has to be at it's lowest now, but we have to turn things around. I know what needs turning around, I know success and I know what good looks like.

"It doesn't matter what league you're in, good is good. I know what is needed and I'll be putting it to the board and we'll see what they say.

"I'm waiting to sit down with the chairman, and to know when the process will kick in and when it's my turn to present to them. I'm ready to do that.

"The good thing is I've been here for three months so I know what's right and wrong - that has to be a help. We'll see what develops.

"We know what needs to be done, there will be a rebuilding of the squad. Nothing has changed after today, except being a little happier because we won."