Kelly in line to make Dons return at Salford City

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 31st Aug 2024, 10:30 BST
Liam Kelly | Jane Russell
The latest injury update from Stadium MK

Midfielder Liam Kelly could be back in action for MK Dons on Monday when they take on Salford City.

The 28-year-old signed from Crawley Town in the summer and after coming through the League Two opener against Bradford City, has not been seen since.

Missing against Watford, Colchester United and Carlisle United, Kelly has been integrated back into training with Mike Williamson’s side this week, and could feature at the Peninsula Stadium.

Luke Offord, who limped out against Carlisle last Saturday after a good game at centre-back, is still struggling with the same knock which forced him off in the second-half, while there have been no reactions to the back issues which kept Laurence Maguire sidelined for the early season games.

Matt Dennis though remains out, while Jonathan Leko is still a long term absentee.

