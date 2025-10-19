Kelly is feeling a different kind of pressure at MK Dons this season compared to last

Midfielder Kelly spoke about MK Dons’ winning run and his drive for more after beating Crewe on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Kelly is keen to see MK Dons keep their foot on the gas after picking up a fourth straight win to fire them into the automatic promotion spots.

Saturday’s 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra sent Paul Warne’s side second in League Two, now just two points behind leaders Walsall a quarter of the way through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not content with four in a row though, Kelly wants Dons to keep the pressure on the rest of the division by stringing even more wins together.

“The best teams in the world go on to win, five, six, seven games in a row,” he said. “If we can do that, we’ll be the team to get shot down. It’s good pressure to have.

“Last season, it was the opposite and the pressure wasn’t nice. It’s a better feeling going out there at the top end of the pitch going for something special.

“There is still a long way to go, it’s a nice position to be in. It’s a much better feeling. We’re just taking it one game at a time, and we go onto next week full of confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the win over Crewe, Kelly said he felt Dons made hard work of things after going a goal up. Will Collar fired in his second goal of the season midway through the first-half, before Alex Gilbey added a second five minutes before half-time.

But the goals were separated by a scrappy spell of play which threatened to allow the Railwaymen a way back into contention.

Kelly said: “After going 1-0 up, we got a bit sloppy, similar to last week. We know the quality we’ve got up front and the second goal came at the right time.

“In some games, we found it hard when the opposition score and make it hard for us. Scoring first allows us, especially later on in games, to exploit spaces. With what we’ve got up front with our counterattacks, it really plays into our hands.

“We knew Crewe would have to come at us in the second-half, and that’s when the gaps opened up so it was easier to get that third.”