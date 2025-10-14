Kelly named in EFL and League Two Teams of the Week after Gas show

The ex-Crawley Town man is emerging as one of Dons’ top performers this season

Midfielder Liam Kelly’s starring role against Bristol Rovers has been recognised with inclusion in the EFL and League Two Team of the Week.

The 29-year-old put on a stellar show against the Gas, orchestrating the show for Paul Warne’s MK Dons side in their 4-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

His match statistics read well too, with 55 touches, four chances created and one assist, with his quick-thinking spotting skipper Alex Gibley to turn and shoot to make it 3-0 in the 90th minute.

Not just standing out in the division, his performance tipped the scales in the EFL’s Team of the Week too, as he was named as one of the central midfielders.