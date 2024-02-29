Kelly set to continue in goal for trip to AFC Wimbledon

Michael Kelly

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly is set to keep his place in goal this Saturday when MK Dons head to take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The Irish keeper has been in place for the last three games after Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall picked up an back injury against Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

Kelly kept his first clean sheet in the league on Saturday during the 3-0 win over Newport County, and will remain in goal with Marschall still out.

Head coach Mike Williamson, updating on the Dons injury list, said: "Fil was outside back on Tuesday but from the physios, it's not one they can really see, so they're assessing his movements. I think he will be another week or so."

Elsewhere in the treatment room, academy players Charlie Waller and Ronnie Sandford are out for the rest of the season, as is Jonathan Leko after his knee injury sustained while out on loan at Burton.