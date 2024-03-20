Kemp a doubt after nasty fall at full-time whistle on Saturday

Dan Kemp

MK Dons could be without Dan Kemp for the trip to Stockport County on Saturday after he suffered an injury at the full-time whistle on Saturday against Crewe Alexandra.

As he looked to run the ball clear at the death at Stadium MK, Kemp took a heavy challenge and landed on his shoulder which required medical attention after the whistle had blown in the 3-1 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old has been sent for a scan on his injured shoulder this week but has missed training, and the club are awaiting the results before making any decisions as to his inclusion in the squad to travel to promotion rivals Stockport at the weekend.

Head coach Mike Williamson confirmed: "Kempy hasn't trained this week, he's gone for a scan but we're hoping it won't be too long, but that depends on the results.

"He's feeling positive but it was a nasty fall. It was the last action of the game, so I think it went a little under the radar, but it was a hard one and knocked him sick. He's a tough little character, so hopefully he'll be ok.

"He landed on his shoulder with his full body weight. It has much improved now, but we'll look at the scan results, make sure there are no bigger issues and go from there."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall have all returned to full training again and could be in contention for places at Edgeley Park.