Kemp finally gets his first MK Dons goal after nearly two years

Dan Kemp finally got his first MK Dons goal after two years

A goal against AFC Wimbledon tends to carry a bit of extra weight in an MK Dons shirt, but there were not many more popular scorers than Dan Kemp on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has waited a week shy of two years to get his first goal for the club, though his 10th minute goal was his 17th of the season after a sensational loan spell at Swindon Town in the first-half of the season.

Looking bright and eager in his first two games back in a Dons shirt again, Kemp was made to wait until his third outing before getting on the score sheet again, and even faced some ribbing from his team-mates after finally breaking his duck.

"We were saying 'welcome to the club, Kempy!' after he scored," joked Warren O'Hora. "He has been brilliant since coming back, and showing what he is capable of since going out at the start of the season.

"He's always kept his head down, he's always worked and wanted to get better, and deserved that goal tonight."

Assistant head coach Ian Watson said there is no expectation on Kemp to be providing goals and assists in every game, insisting sticking to the game plan and doing what is asked of him on the pitch will make those things happen.

"Kempy has been unbelievable since coming back," Watson continued. "What a character and what a guy he is. He works so hard.