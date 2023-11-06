News you can trust since 1981
Kemp hits a brace in Swindon's dramatic FA Cup exit

The MK Dons loanee scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season in a bizarre FA Cup clash for Swindon Town

By Toby Lock
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
It might have been an FA Cup clash to forget for MK Dons' Dan Kemp, it was one many will remember as Swindon Town were involved in an astonishing 7-4 defeat to Aldershot Town on Saturday.

The League Two side were stunned by their non-league opponents at the County Ground, trailing 3-0 in the opening 10 minutes and 7-0 inside an hour.

Michael Flynn named seven of the side which lost 3-2 to Dons seven days prior, with MK loanee Kemp returning to the side after he was ineligible for the defeat at Stadium MK.

The former West Ham man though would bag a quick-fire brace for Swindon with two goals in three minutes late on, before a similar stoppage time brace from Charlie Austin reduced the arrears.

Kemp, who is set for talks with MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson to discuss his future in Milton Keynes in the coming weeks, now has 10 goals in 16 games for the Robins since completing his loan move in July.

