Kemp is fast becoming a Hartlepool United fan-favourite

From a forgotten man in the MK Dons squad, Dan Kemp is making a big name for himself in the north-east on loan at Hartlepool United as they too fight to avoid relegation this season.

The 24-year-old made just 16 appearances between January transfer deadline days for MK Dons, having made the switch from Leyton Orient in 2022.

A year later, Kemp returned to League Two with the Pools, and with five goals in six matches, he is standing out at the Victoria Stadium.

Bagging a brace on Saturday against as Hartlepool came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in stoppage time, Kemp’s performances have given them huge lift, while his double against AFC Wimbledon will have resonated with the Kemp for his links back at his parent club too.

Such has been his impact, many around Hartlepool, including Hartlepool Mail reporter Joe Ramage, feel the Dons loanee could play a huge role in their League Two survival.

“If Hartlepool United are going to stand a chance of survival in League Two then Dan Kemp may have a lot to say about it,” Ramage said.

“The 24-year-old has impressed since his January transfer deadline day move to the Suit Direct Stadium with five goals in his last five games, including two exceptional free kicks, to help Hartlepool rescue a series of draws.

“The midfielder has already proven he should be competing at a higher level than a League Two relegation battle but what has particularly caught the attention is his commitment to the cause.

“It would have been easy for Kemp to stick around at Stadium MK and get an appearance here or there. Instead, Kemp admits he acknowledged the challenge in front of him by, potentially, being able to help Hartlepool to safety.

“They often say to avoid growing too attached to loan players, but Kemp has already established himself as a fan-favourite who have wasted little time in designating a song from their repertoire to him.