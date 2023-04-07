Kemp is Hartlepool’s hat-trick hero in their fight for survival

Dan Kemp scored a sensational hat-trick for Hartlepool United to help keep their League Two survival chances alive on Good Friday with a 4-1 win over Grimsby Town.

The MK Dons loanee scored his seventh, eighth and ninth goals on loan for the Pools as they sunk the Mariners to move onto 38 points, level with Crawley Town above them, while keeping bottom club Rochdale, who also won today, six points behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kemp has been in stellar form for Hartlepool since joining on loan from Stadium MK in January, with nine goals in 12 outings for John Askey’s side.

Since making the move to the north east, Kemp has been on the losing side just twice as Hartlepool have picked up 16 points towards their bid for survival.

"It's an incredible day for us all,” said Kemp afterwards. “It's a massive three points to add to the win last weekend. I thought we were excellent from start to finish, started the game well, carried it all the way through and got goals at crucial times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fans deserved it, to send them home with three massive points was brilliant. When I came off after scoring the hat-trick, I could hear the fans singing my name which was just incredible. Knowing they'll be buzzing on the way home is brilliant.

"I was excited coming here, and I still get that excitemnt to see if we can stay up. The boys are all together and we'll keep fighting until the end."