Kemp joins Hartlepool United on loan from MK Dons

Dan Kemp has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who signed for Dons on transfer deadline day last January from Leyton Orient, has made just 16 appearances for the club.

Like Matt Dennis, who signed for Sutton United on loan until the end of the season on Friday, Kemp has had little to no first team football recently, and has been bumped further down the Stadium MK pecking order following the additions of Jonathan Leko and Sullay Kaikai to the ranks this month.

"We've got a big squad, and with incomings like Jonathan and Sullay, there has to be some give and take," said head coach Mark Jackson on Saturday.