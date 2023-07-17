Kemp linked with a move away from MK Dons to a League Two rival

Winger Dan Kemp has been linked with a move away from Stadium MK, according to reports.

Fellow League Two side Swindon Town have been tipped to make a loan move for the MK Dons man, following his successful spell in the division earlier this year.

The 24-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hartlepool United, where, despite his nine goals, he was unable to keep them in League Two.

Since arriving at MK Dons from Leyton Orient in February 2022, Kemp has baely played, making just five starts and 11 substitute appearances.

Kemp struggled to stand-out in his 65 minutes at Wealdstone last week, and came on as a substitute in Saturday’s pre-season game with Barnet on Saturday.