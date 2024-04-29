Kemp named Swindon Town's Player of the Season

Dan Kemp

MK Dons’ Dan Kemp has won Swindon Town’s Player of the Season award for his spectacular loan spell in the first-half of the season.

The 25-year-old was one of League Two’s hottest properties during his stint at the County Ground, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists during his 27 appearances for Town before he was recalled to Stadium MK on New Year’s Day.

As voted for by the Swindon Town supporters, Kemp was crowned Player of the Season on Sunday evening.

"Dan Kemp is a worthy winner of Swindon Town's fans, Player of the Season," said Danny Gale of Towergate Insurance who sponsored the award. "Players come and go but some stay in our hearts and Dan is definitely one of those and thanks for the memories you've made for us."