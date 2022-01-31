Kemp reunites with Manning again after making Dons move

Dan Kemp spent a year at Leyton Orient before moving to Dons for an undisclosed fee

Dan Kemp said the lure of working with Liam Manning again helped convince him to sign for MK Dons.

The 23-year-old arrives from Leyton Oritent for an undisclosed fee, Dons’ third bit of business on transfer deadline day.

Kemp and Manning first crossed paths in the West Ham youth system, just as Conor Coventry’s did prior to his arrival last week.

And after a strong year while at Leyton Orient, Kemp said the opportunity of working with Manning again helped convince him to make the switch to Stadium MK.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” he said. “I know the Gaffer really well and hopefully there are some good times to come working with him. We’ve had some chats about the club and what he wants from me – I am ready to do what it takes to help him and the team.

“This is clearly an ambitious and exciting young squad and the club is clearly heading in the right direction - it’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Dan is a player I have worked with before and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue with his development.