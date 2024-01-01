Kemp to be recalled to MK Dons from Swindon loan

The former West Ham man will head back to Stadium MK after his loan deal with Swindon Town

Dan Kemp

Dan Kemp will return to MK Dons from his loan at Swindon Town, Mike Williamson has confirmed.

The 24-year-old has been influential in Swindon's season thus far, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists for the Robins.

The midfielder made his final appearance for Michael Flynn's side on New Year's Day, scoring in the last minute of their 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town.

Kemp did not kick a ball as an MK Dons player in 2023, beginning the year with a loan spell at Hartlepool where he netted nine goals with two assists, but could not prevent the Pools from suffering relegation from League Two at the end of the campaign.

Following Dons' 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on New Year's Day, Williamson confirmed the former West Ham man would be coming back to Stadium MK.

"We'll be calling him back," said Williamson. "He's proved how valuable he can be this season with goals and assists. And he's our player. But I think he will improve us, so it will be an interesting time."

A statement from Swindon Town added: "Everyone at Swindon Town would like to thank Dan for his contribution during the first half of the season and wish him well in the future."

With the January window now open, Williamson said he is keen to bring in new recruits quickly this month, and said others may have to move on as well.

He continued: "There are a few players who want move game time, so there will be a few ins and outs. We want to get out business done as quick as possible but it doesn't always work that way.