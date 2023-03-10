Kemp wins League Two’s Player of the Month for his loan form at Hartlepool

Dan Kemp has won League Two’s Player of the Month for February while out on loan at Hartelpool United.

The MK Dons midfielder has made a stunning impact with five goals in six games after arriving on transfer deadline day. He struck a brilliant free-kick against Sutton and then did it again at Dons’ rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Kemp said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Hartlepool United for their support since I joined the club. This is a good team with an even better group of players. We now need to finish the season strong.”

Hartlepool manager John Askey said: “We’re delighted for Kempy. We can see the qualities he has and he’s going to be so important for us in the final run in.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “There were some excellent contenders in February but Dan Kemp gets the nod for his immediate impact.

