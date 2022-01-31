Kesler was on Dons’ radar for a while before signing from Villa

Kaine Kesler spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon

Promising teenager Kaine Kesler was someone on Liam Sweeting’s watch-list for a while prior to signing the youngster on loan on transfer deadline day.

Joining Liam Manning’s squad on Monday from Aston Villa, the 19-year-old comes in after a strong start to the season on loan at Swindon, where he played 19 times for the League Two side.

After losing Peter Kioso when his loan was recalled, Sporting Director Sweeting said his attentions turned to the teenager after Villa recalled him from the County Ground earlier this month.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: "I am delighted to welcome another top loan addition to our squad. He is attack minded, quick, technically strong and will drive both on the inside and outside."

"Kaine is someone we have tracked for a long time following his quick progression through Aston Villa’s academy and particularly after how well he performed for Swindon in the first half of the season.