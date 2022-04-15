Key dates for the League One play-offs confirmed
The play-off semi-final dates have been confirmed
The League One Play-Off trophy
Though MK Dons will have their eyes on avoiding the play-offs completely, the dates for the semi-final have been confirmed.
With their eyes on an automatic promotion spot with four games remaining, Liam Manning will be hoping to be done and dusted come May, but should they finish outside the two two, they will be looking at the first few days of May to secure a spot in the Wembley final on Saturday May 21 - a day before Newport Pagnell Town’s FA Vase final.
Semi-final first leg
Thursday, May 5th - 6th vs 3rd (7.45pm)
Friday, May 6th - 5th vs 4th (7.45pm)
Semi-final second leg
Sunday, May 8th - 3rd vs 6th (6.30pm)
Monday, May 9th 4th vs 5th (7.45pm)
Final
Saturday, May 21st – (3pm)
Dons take on Sheffield Wednesday (h), Oxford United (a), Morecambe (h) and Plymouth Argyle (a) in their remaining fixtures.