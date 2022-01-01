Peter Kioso is bundled to the ground in a frustrating afternoon for MK Dons as they are held to a goal-less draw by Gillingham

Defender Peter Kioso felt MK Dons deserved three points on New Year’s Day, but credited Gillingham for their performance in the 0-0 draw at Stadium MK.

Dons registered 17 shots on goal but came away with their first goal-less draw at home since October 2019, while Gillingham left Milton Keynes finally ending their run of six consecutive defeats - a stint which has seen them slump to 23rd in League One.

Kioso, who had an effort blocked by Gillingham’s deep-sitting defence, said on another day, Dons would have won the game by a comfortable margin but said the visitors made life tough for them.

“We're disappointed, we know we deserved the three points with the chances we created,” he said. “On another day, the boys put those away. It was one of those days.

“In fairness to Gillingham, they made everything harder for us. They made us work and made us grind.

“But Skip said we played away against Shrewsbury and dominated and ended up losing and coming away with nothing, and today we got a point so we have to be happy with that.