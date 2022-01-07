Kioso is ready to bring the best out of Corbeanu at MK Dons

Peter Kioso said he is excited to work with one of the most skilful players he has taken on all season in Theo Corbeanu

Peter Kioso admitted MK Dons’ newest signing Theo Corbeanu is one of the most skilful players he has come up against all season.

Corbeanu signed on loan at Stadium MK from Premier League side Wolves, having spent the first half of the season at Sheffield Wednesday where he came up against Kioso in November.

Kioso, on loan from Luton Town, said he enjoyed the challenge of taking on the 19-year-old Canadian at Hillsborough, though Dons conceded two late goals to go down 2-1 that night.

Now playing on the same side though, Kioso admitted he was a little disappointed not to test himself against Corbeanu in the reverse fixture, but said the daily challenge of facing each other in training between now and the end of the season will bring the best out of the pair for Dons.

“I wanted to play against him again because it was a great challenge!” said Kioso. “And when I get faced with that sort of challenge, I want to do it again to see how far I’ve progressed.

“We’ll train with Theo every day and he’ll realise quickly that I’ll be onto him one-on-one, because he’ll make me a better player, and I’ll make him a better player. He will be able to come here and express himself.

“He's a great player, I played against him and it was a great battle we had at Sheffield Wednesday. It was a great challenge coming up against, in my opinion, the most skilful player all season. He was hard to handle!