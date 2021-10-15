Kioso left MK Dons a boy but came back a man

Peter Kioso came through the academy at MK Dons before leaving in 2018 for Hartlepool United. Now 22, the defender is back on loan from Luton Town.

There may have only been three years between his spells at Stadium MK, but Peter Kioso said a lot has changed between his times at MK Dons.

The 22-year-old left the club in 2018 after coming up through the academy, leaving for Hartlepool United where he spent two seasons. It earned him a move to Luton Town, and subsequent loans spells at Bolton and Northampton last season before returning to Dons on a season-long loan deal from Kenilworth Road.

After spending time out gaining more experience, Kioso believes the biggest thing to have changed between his spells at Stadium MK has been himself.

Peter Kioso believes he has returned to MK Dons a man, after leaving as a kid

“When I was first here, I was a kid but I've come back a man,” he said. “It’s a completely different to when I was here before because I have a completely different mindset.

“I've gone out and got loads of experience elsewhere. Coming back, I'm not seen as the young lad anymore, especially in the environment we have, I'm seen as a guy with experience.

“I've come on loan from a team that is a league higher so I know I have to perform in every game, train hard an work as hard as possible. It's a good kind of pressure.”

One thing that has not changed during his time away from the club though is Kioso’s friendship with David Kasumu. The pair have remained close after coming through the youth system together, and now the midfielder is fit again, Kioso hopes the pair can share a pitch together again soon.

“David, as people know, is a friend away from football too,” he said. “We always check in on each other, always meeting up. And now we're working together. It's nice to know we've gone in different paths but have still ended up working with each other.