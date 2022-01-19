Kioso recalled from MK Dons to provide Luton with cover

Peter Kioso was recalled by Luton Town yesterday

Peter Kioso has been recalled by Luton Town to provide cover, says Hatters first team coach Paul Hart.

The 22-year-old returned to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday after a successful stint at MK Dons which saw him run up 19 appearances, four goals and three assists.

Last week, Nathan Jones said he was eager to get a better look at Kioso to see whether he could make the step up to Championship level. With eight matches in the next 25 days and an FA Cup tie and injuries to Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke too, Kioso has been pulled back into the Hatters’ squad as cover.

Hart said: "I think we had until the 15th to enable us to bring him back and to enable the squad to remain strong and a little bit of that is so we have cover.

"The best thing about Peter is that he’s had some minutes on the pitch.

"He’s been away and he’s a great lad, he’s come back in and given us a lift.