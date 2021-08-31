Peter Kioso was over the moon to return to MK Dons where he began his career.

Peter Kioso said it was ‘written in the stars’ after his return to MK Dons on loan from Luton Town.

The 22-year-old full-back joined on transfer deadline day from the Championship side, where he had lined up four times already this season.

Kioso came through the academy at Stadium MK before leaving for Hartlepool United in 2018.

But after playing a handful of times for the Hatters this term, joins Liam Manning’s side on loan for the season.

“It’s great to be back,” Kioso said. “I’ve always kept tabs on the club and it feels like it was written in the stars for me to come back at some point.

“I remember watching games at Stadium MK as a youth team player and seeing the likes of Dele Alli and George Baldock. I can’t wait to come back and play on this great pitch and in front of the MK Dons supporters.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the gaffer and he is one of the main reasons why I decided to come back to MK Dons. Once I spoke to him and I knew his plans for me and the team, it felt like the right thing to do.

“I am very excited to get going once again and I’m determined to work hard and do what I can to help the Club achieve something this season.”

Head Coach Liam Manning said of Kioso’s arrival: “We are delighted that Peter has agreed to join us for the season.