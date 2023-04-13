Knife Angel initiative earns Dons EFL Community Project award

MK Dons have won League One’s EFL Community Project of the Season for their involvement in the creation of the Knife Angel.

Almost 300 knives from in and around Milton Keynes were surrendered while the giant structure, housed outside Stadium MK during December, reaching more than 45,000 people.

MK Dons’ Sports and Education Trust worked alongside Safety Centre Charity to host workshops and educational activities for school children in the city to coincide with the statue being hosted in MK.

In the Championship this award went to Stoke City for its ‘Keep Stoke Smiling’ project – an oral health initiative which has reached 11,000 children in 74 local primary schools.

In League Two, Doncaster Rovers’ pioneering pre and post-natal scheme, Fit Families, is the first of its kind in the EFL and is providing much needed support to families facing high levels of deprivation.

