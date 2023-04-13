News you can trust since 1981
Knife Angel initiative earns Dons EFL Community Project award

The initiative saw almost 300 knives taken off Milton Keynes streets

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons have won League One’s EFL Community Project of the Season for their involvement in the creation of the Knife Angel.

Almost 300 knives from in and around Milton Keynes were surrendered while the giant structure, housed outside Stadium MK during December, reaching more than 45,000 people.

MK Dons’ Sports and Education Trust worked alongside Safety Centre Charity to host workshops and educational activities for school children in the city to coincide with the statue being hosted in MK.

In the Championship this award went to Stoke City for its ‘Keep Stoke Smiling’ project – an oral health initiative which has reached 11,000 children in 74 local primary schools.

In League Two, Doncaster Rovers’ pioneering pre and post-natal scheme, Fit Families, is the first of its kind in the EFL and is providing much needed support to families facing high levels of deprivation.

Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town are the 2023 divisional winners of the EFL Community Club of the Season Award, having demonstrated a variety of innovative schemes that are making a positive difference to people’s lives.

