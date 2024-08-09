Kuwait-led consortium buys MK Dons from Winkelman

MK Dons | Jane Russell

The deal leaves the club debt free on the eve of the new season

Pete Winkelman has sold MK Dons to a Kuwaiti-based consortium, led by Fahad Al Ghanim.

In a deal including the football club, Sports And Education Trust, Stadium MK, the hotel, Marshall Arena, MKFM and MK1 Parking, the stadium group is now debt-free with the purchase cleared by the EFL.

Mr Al Ghanim first approached former Chairman Winkelman a year ago after attending a game, and the pair have remained in negotiations since, with the new owner eager to invest heavily in the club and Milton Keynes.

Winkelman was instrumental in bringing professional football to Milton Keynes, facilitating the move to the new city in 2001, playing their first game at the National Hockey Stadium two years later. Since then, Dons have spent the majority of their 20 years in League One, but are set to embark on their fourth League Two campaign since moving.

Several rumours have linked Winkelman with a sale over the years, but the former chairman remained firm that he would only sell to the right person with the right due dilliegnce.

Mr Al Ghanim has worked across several business sectors, including banking, investment, real estate and the automotive industry, while football runs in his family, who own Kuwait SC - one of the most successful cluvs in the Middle East.

"The consortium has the opportunity to reignite a significant sporting dream for Milton Keynes, offering great hope and optimism for what the club can achieve in the future," a statement read.

The new owner will be presented to supporters at MK Dons' first game of the season on Saturday at Stadium MK, while Winkelman will also be on hand to bid farewell to the club as chairman.