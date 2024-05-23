Lack of financial backing prompts 26 to leave MK Dons Women

M KDons Women - CTF Photography

A huge number of players have confirmed they will not play for Dons next season

MK Dons Women have confirmed that 26 players have signalled their intent to leave the club this summer.

While 19 will remain at MK1, the brunt of the first team, including Player of the Year Chloe Sansom, Players’ Player of the Year Rhianne Rush and top-scorer Laura Mitchell, will follow manager Charlie Bill out the door.

Many of the departing players have highlights a lack of financial backing from the club.

Rush said: “It’s disappointing that the love I had grown for the club had been clouded by the lack of further support financially but also differences in ambition to see us compete higher up.”

“We’ve faced a global pandemic, a relegation battle and more recently what felt like a lack of drive from the board,” said Sansom on social media. “We’ve not only established ourselves as a presence in the Women’s National League, but we’ve competed with full-time teams whilst having little to no financial backing, and have given the supporters memories that will last a lifetime.”

The club have confirmed the process is well underway to hire a replacement for manager Bill, who has since taken up a role at Real Bedford, and anticipate a lot of players at their open trials next month.

A statement said: “The club are extremely excited by the opportunity this presents our younger players to gain valuable first-team experience.

“As ever, interest in playing for MK Dons Women remains high across Milton Keynes with hundreds of women and girls expected to take part in trials early next month.