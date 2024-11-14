Lack of reserves football prompts Lindsey to seek friendlies for MK Dons

MK Dons | Jane Russell

The fringe players will need to remain match-fit to stay in Scott Lindsey’s plans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game time could dry up significantly for some of MK Dons players following their exit from the Bristol Street Motors Trophy this week, but Scott Lindsey is eager to arrange friendly games behind-the-scenes to keep his fringe players sharp.

The 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient means Dons now only have League Two matches until May to concentrate on, but with 37 professionals on the books at MK1, there will be plenty of disappointed players amongst in the ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reserve football a trend seemingly drying up in the game, Lindsey said he is going to try to arrange games for the players who do not feature week-in, week-out in the first-team to ensure they continue to get competitive football in their legs just in case they are required.

“We'll have to arrange some friendly games for those players to make sure they get game time,” he explained. “The bread and butter is the league, but I've always like cup competitions, and I know some other managers don't. When you've got a big squad, they're useful and it's important.

“There are U21s and U23s football, but it's not like it used to be, with the reserves and U18s. But we want to try and get a games programme for the players, because it's important all of our players get football if they can't play in the first-team.

“I remember playing reserve leagues on a Wednesday night, playing in first-team stadiums. I remember as a young player myself, I played at Stoke and West Brom which was always good! But it's different now.

“We've got to get these players playing, so we'll work out a games programme for these friendly games.”