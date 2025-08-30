Lakin's deflected strike delivers MK Dons' first league loss of the season

League Two: MK Dons 0-1 Walsall

A deflected Charlie Lakin strike handed MK Dons their first league defeat of the season, going down 1-0 to Walsall at Stadium MK.

After a drab first-half, the game burst into life in the second, with Lakin’s effort, catching Dons on the counter just six minutes after the restart, proving the difference. There were chances for Dons to get level, with Callum Paterson, Will Collar, substitute Jonathan Leko and the returning Dan Crowley all having sights of goal without any joy.

The result leaves Dons seventh, having at one stage been top of the table as results played out.

Jon Mellish, who signed on Tuesday, went straight into the side as part of two changes to the side which beat Newport a week earlier. Mellish replaced injured Gethin Jones, who looks to be sidelined for a significant spell, while Rushian Hepburn-Murphy returned to the side ahead of Aaron Nemane. Scott Hogan, who managed a brief cameo last week at Rodney Parade, missed out with a head injury.

Unusually for the home side, they were slow out the traps and it allowed Walsall to look by far the more threatening for the opening 25 minutes. Enjoying space down both flanks, Vincent Harper was proving a tough player to keep tabs on, but only Charlie Lakin could force a real chance, seeing Craig MacGillivray tip it over the bar.

Dons started to get more of a foothold in the game as Callum Paterson dragged a couple of chances wide of the mark, looking more of a proposition heading into the break.

But they would be caught on the break early in the second-half in what would turn out to be the difference between the sides. When Alex Gilbey looked to slide in Mellish, Walsall countered and with men over, Lakin took aim from the edge of the box and a deflection took the ball out of MacGillivray’s reach to give the visitors the lead.

From there, Dons looked the side more capable of adding to the scoreline but despite their huff and puff, could not breach Myles Roberts’ goal.

Mendez-Laing sent an effort over the bar, Paterson and Gilbey both took aim to no avail, while the best chance came the way of substitute Dan Crowley. Making his first appearance of the season, the ball came at him as something of a surprise just a couple of yards out, hitting him and bouncing goal-wards before Roberts recovered to smother it.

Referee: Sam Mulhall

Attendance: 7,261 (859)

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord (Lemonheigh-Evans 89), Mellish (Leko 83), Ekpiteta, Sanders, Kelly, Gilbey, Collar (Crowley 69), Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy (Nemane 69), Paterson

Subs not used: Trueman, Thompson, Waller

Walsall: Roberts, Barrett, Flint, Burke, Lakin, Kanu (Adomah 78), Harper (Clarke 62), Pressley, Jellis (Finnigan 46_, Warrington (Comley 78), Weir (Farquharson 27)

Subs not used: Hornby, Matt,

Booked: Offord, Paterson, Harper