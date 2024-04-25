Lap of appreciation to follow Dons' final league game against Sutton United

Supporters at the game are encourage to stay beyond the final whistle
By Toby Lock
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST
Filip Marschall with MK Dons supportersFilip Marschall with MK Dons supporters
Filip Marschall with MK Dons supporters

The MK Dons players will perform a lap of appreciation at the end of Saturday’s game against Sutton United.

Bringing down the curtain on the regular season at Stadium MK, Dons will head into the play-offs with their first game on Bank Holiday Monday, before returning to MK1 on Thursday May 9 for the second-leg.

Stadium MK has seen 14 wins, four draws and just four defeats in 22 League Two matches this season - the third best home record in the division behind automatically promoted Wrexham and Stockport.

At full-time on Saturday, the players will remain on the pitch before embarking on their lap of the ground.

