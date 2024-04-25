Lap of appreciation to follow Dons' final league game against Sutton United
The MK Dons players will perform a lap of appreciation at the end of Saturday’s game against Sutton United.
Bringing down the curtain on the regular season at Stadium MK, Dons will head into the play-offs with their first game on Bank Holiday Monday, before returning to MK1 on Thursday May 9 for the second-leg.
Stadium MK has seen 14 wins, four draws and just four defeats in 22 League Two matches this season - the third best home record in the division behind automatically promoted Wrexham and Stockport.
At full-time on Saturday, the players will remain on the pitch before embarking on their lap of the ground.