Lap of appreciation to follow Dons' final league game against Sutton United

Filip Marschall with MK Dons supporters

The MK Dons players will perform a lap of appreciation at the end of Saturday’s game against Sutton United.

Bringing down the curtain on the regular season at Stadium MK, Dons will head into the play-offs with their first game on Bank Holiday Monday, before returning to MK1 on Thursday May 9 for the second-leg.

Stadium MK has seen 14 wins, four draws and just four defeats in 22 League Two matches this season - the third best home record in the division behind automatically promoted Wrexham and Stockport.