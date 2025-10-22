Lap Stadium MK with Warne and co to fight against prostate cancer

Fans will be able to do laps of Stadium MK on Thursday

Supporters and runners of all abilities have been invited to join MK Dons’ first-team staff on Thursday (November 23) to take part in a 5km run for charity.

Paul Warne and his colleagues are currently running 5km a day throughout the month to raise money for Prostate United - a fundraising challenge set to football clubs throughout the pyramid on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK.

On Thursday, the staff will be embarking on six laps of Stadium MK to complete the challenge for the day, and are encouraging fans to join them for as much as they are willing to run.

Beginning at 5.30pm, runners keen to take part are to meet outside the new MK Dons club shop at Stadium MK.

