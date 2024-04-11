Last side to beat Dons at Stadium MK handed points penalty

Morecambe

Morecambe have been hit with a three-point penalty for failing to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision.

The League Two side, who are the only to beat MK Dons at Stadium MK since Mike Williamson took over in October, had previously received a three-point deduction, to be suspended until June 30, 2024, after admitting a breach of EFL Regulations for failing to pay its player wages on or around March 28, 2023.

The club’s ultimate beneficial owner was also required to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill in a designated Club account.

Following the failure to keep the account at the required levels, the suspended three-point deduction has now been activated.

Owner Mr Jason Whittingham has also been fined £10,000, payable immediately, whilst a suspended fine of £20,000 has also been imposed, to be activated on May 31, 2024, unless he complies in full with his obligation to replenish the Deposit Account under the terms of the Agreed Decision dated August 17, 2023.