Late Barking screamer knocks young MK Dons out of FA Youth Cup

The young MK Dons' FA Youth Cup run came to an and on Wednesday night

MK Dons U18's run in the FA Youth Cup came to an end in the second round on Wednesday night as a late Barking goal send them out of the competition.

A stunning strike from Oumar Ndao from the edge of the 18-yard-box sailed past Dons keeper Jesse Bedford with seven minutes to go to send the London side into the third round at Mayesbrook Park Stadium.

It was a much-changed side taking to the field for the second round compared to the first for John Bitting's side, but the game was a pretty even affair through the opening half. Albert Wood fired wide for the visitors, as would Chase Medwynter, while Keon Lewis-Burgess would thump against the post at the end of the half.

The north London side though would emerge the brighter for the second-half, and Bedford needed to be at his best to deny the opener with a one-on-one.

Medwynter continued to be Dons' best chance of opening the scoring, looking to break in behind the Barking line several times, and seeing a free-kick bravely blocked.