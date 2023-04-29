Late Barnsley comeback stuns Dons in remarkable eight-goal thriller

MK Dons’ League One fate hangs dangerously in the balance after they blew a 4-1 lead against Barnsley to draw 4-4 at Stadium MK.

Trailing to James Norwood’s fortuitous first-half opener, Dons scored four in 24 second-half minutes, with Mo Eisa bagging twice, either side of Jonathan Leko’s strike, with Warren O’Hora heading in on 69 minutes to seemingly secure the points for the home side.

But when Norwood pulled one back for the Tykes, before a Max Watters brace, the second of which came with four minutes to go, ensured a share of the spoils.

It means with Cambridge’s win over Accrington, their game in the week against Burton could see them climb above Dons in the League One table ahead of the final games of the season next Sunday.

With Dons in desperate need of a win in their final game at Stadium MK this season, Mark Jackson made one change to the side which lost to Fleetwood Town a week earlier, bringing back Conor Grant from the bench in place of Zak Jules. Sullay Kaikai slotted in at wing-back.

While Barnsley had not a lot left to play for, having fourth place all-but wrapped up prior to kick-off, they were in no mood to roll over for Dons. But the home side began brightly and controlled the tempo for the majority of the opening half.

Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko both had early chances, with the former forcing keeper Harry Isted into a low stop to his left, while Leko rounded the stopper only to see his effort blocked by the relentless Tykes skipper Liam Kitching.

With Dons desperate for a win, Jack Tucker thought he had opened the scoring when he got on the end of Josh McEachran's corner, but Isted stuck out a big left-hand to deny him.

Barnsley had done precious little to threaten Jamie Cumming's goal, but having forced him into a couple of routine saves, they found the net on 31 minutes with a little bit of luck on their side. After seeing two efforts blocked, the ball dropped to Herbie Kane who let fly from 18-yards, but striker James Norwood stuck out a toe to deflected it over Cumming's dive to find the back of the net.

The hosts did not let their heads drop though as they sought to get level, with Tennai Watson bending an effort over the bar, Eisa's shot on the turn blocked behind and Leko, on the stroke of half-time, forcing Isted into a big block at the death.

After an entertaining first-half though, no-one was prepared for what unfolded in the second. Dons started brightly and won a penalty within two minutes of the restart, and it sparked a sensational run of four goals in 24 minutes as Dons raced into a 4-1 lead.

Mo Eisa first won and scored a penalty two minutes after the restart before Jonathan Leko poked home Sullay Kaikai's cross five minutes later to give Dons the lead. Eisa then scored one of the goals of the season when Paris Maghoma raced nearly 70 yards with the ball, sliding it inside to Eisa who, 25 yards out, picked out the top corner.

The icing was seemingly on the cake when Warren O'Hora headed in Josh McEachran's corner on 69 minutes.

But Barnsley's substitutions, primarily bringing on former Dons loanee Max Watters would change the course of the afternoon. Watters appeared to tee up a consolation goal for Norwood on 73 minutes, but then when he turned in Barnsley's third two minutes later, it opened the tie right back up in unlikely circumstances.

Dons, on the ropes in the latter stages, then suffered a late dagger blow when Watters prodded home Nicky Cadden's cross to level for the Tykes with four minutes to go.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, O'Hora, Watson, Kaikai, Maghoma, McEachran (JOhnson 77), Grant (Devoy 77), Leko, Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Holland

Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Kitching, Cadden, Kane, Norwood (Shaw 74), Benson (Russell 74), B Thomas, L Thomas, Cundy (Cotter 64), Tedic (Watters 65)

Subs not used: Collins, Larkeche, Cole

