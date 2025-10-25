Late goals disappoint boss Warne as Dons beaten by Bromley

Paul Warne spoke after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Bromley on Saturday

Paul Warne was left disappointed with the ‘two per cent’ which went wrong in the 2-1 defeat to Bromley on Saturday.

Despite leading after just five minutes through Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Dons had their backs to the wall for much of the game as Bromley shelled balls into the penalty area with the visitors for the most part holding firm.

After suffering a blow losing keeper Craig MacGillivray after 20 minutes to a nasty head injury, Dons looked on course for their fifth win in a row in League Two and top spot before Deji Elewere swiped home on 73 minutes, and Omar Sowunmi headed in the winner seven minutes later.

He said: “We prepared the lads all week to deal with free-kicks, throw-ins, second-phases, and for large parts we defended well and I was really proud for the most part. You could feel it coming, throw-in, corner, throw-in, free-kick, throw-in, but we defended really well.

“The disappointing thing for me was not the defending in the end but the fact we didn’t get the second goal. You’re not judged on the 98 per cent you do well, but the two per cent you don’t.

“When we got into some good areas, we didn’t finish it off. A second goal would have made it more comfortable.

“While it’s like that against a team who haven’t lost at home, they got their chance and they put it away.

“I don’t think either of my keepers made a save all game and yet it ended 2-1. In fairness, 98 per cent of the balls into the box we defended well, and when we didn’t we got punished. We didn’t defend poorly, we just didn’t get the second-goal.”

Defeat for Walsall earlier in the day threatened to leave the door open for Dons to go top of the pile with victory, especially with Swindon Town also dropping points against Colchester - Dons’ FA Cup opponents next Saturday.

Dropping to fourth as a result of their loss though, Warne added: “I don’t think results have been unkind to us today, and that makes it more frustrating because if we won, we’d pull away a little bit.

“But no other team has come here and got more than a point. It was not a great watch for anyone in the stadium.”