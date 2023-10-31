Late header delivers knock-out blow to MK Dons Women in League Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Emma Jones goal 15 minutes from time delivered a knock-out blow to MK Dons Women as they went out of the FAWNL League Cup to Portsmouth on Sunday.

Charlie Bill’s side had a 100 per cent record through October, with league wins over Hashtag United, Rugby Borough and Cardiff City, but Pompey ended that run at Fairfield Sports Hub.

Both sides came into the game on a six-match unbeaten run in the FAWNL National League, and are fighting it out at the sharp end of the table.

Dons’ Laura Mitchell is beaten to the ball by Portsmouth keeper Hannah Haughton. Pic: CTF Photography

Dons started the match brightly and looked the better of the two sides, though chances at both ends came at a premium with neither keeper really tested much throughout the course of the game.

The best chances came right at the end of the first-half when Nicola Puddick ran half the length of the pitch before firing narrowly wide for Dons. For Portsmouth, a Beth Lumsden corner was then cleared only as far as Emily Pitman at the other end of the pitch, but her volley was held by Chloe Sansom.

The Blues then came out the blocks quickly, with their sights set on a quarter final spot. Dons keeper Sansom was called upon multiple times to spurn the efforts of the opposition. Sansom did well to collect a dangerous delivery from Jones, with Pitman waiting to pounce at the back post.

Emily Wilson battles through the midfield against Portsmouth. Pic: CTF Photography

And the keeper did even better just before the hour mark, managing to prevent Ella Wild’s effort from finding the top corner.Pressure was starting to be applied, although Pitman could not quite connect with Beth Lumsden’s drilled ball across the face of goal.