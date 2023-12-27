Late MK Dons goal 'heartbreaking' for Colchester boss Etherington

Ellis Harrison converted in the 89th minute at Stadium MK

Ellis Harrison's 89th minute goal was a heartbreaker for Colchester United manager Matty Etherington and his players.

Having gone on a five game losing streak prior to their win over Salford City last Friday, the U's were on course for a point against in form MK Dons at Stadium MK on Boxing Day, but after surviving 26 shots on their goal, the Welshman's third goal of the season secured the points for Mike Williamson's side, while resigning Colchester to defeat.

"I’m just gutted to concede so late on - it was disappointing," said Etherington afterwards. "It's heartbreaking for the players because if you get that point minimum, it gives a little bit more belief to the players. It just comes down to the detail on a set play.

"It's devastating really, after all of that hard work the players put in, throwing themselves in front of balls, etc, some really good stuff out of possession and really good moments, albeit I want more moments in possession, I thought some of the stuff with the football was good.

"This is a tough place to come, the form that they're in, the way they play. Full credit to their manager (Mike Williamson) - he's come in and made a real impact. I thought we contained them very well; there was some really good defending.

"Could we have carried more of a threat throughout the game? Probably but we had definite moments there.