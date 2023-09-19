Late signings could make first Dons starts in EFL Trophy game with Oxford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Dons could hand first starts to the likes of Jack Payne, Joe Tomlinson and Ellis Harrison as they look to give their latest signings more game time to get up to speed.

Taking on Oxford United in the EFL Trophy tonight (Tuesday), Dons are likely to make several changes to the side following Saturday's League Two defeat to Stockport County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Payne was one of the stand-out performers despite coming off the bench for Graham Alexander's side at the weekend, while the likes of Tomlinson and Harrison have been given cameos in the last couple of games since signing on transfer deadline day.

Having made several changes to the side for their opening group game against Chelsea U21s a few weeks ago, assistant head coach Chris Lucketti said changes will again be made for the trip to the Kassam Stadium, with those later signings likely to pick up their first starts.

He said: "We've got a strong squad with those signings in the window, and it's a good opportunity to get them some game time and get them up to speed. We'll be looking to provide a tough challenge to Oxford.

"It's an opportunity for some players to go out and prove they should be, and that's what you want. We had a very good performance against Chelsea with a changed and young side, and that's what we'll be aiming for again."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite there being a division's difference between Dons and Oxford - managed by former boss Liam Manning - Lucketti said he wants his side to go to the Kassam Stadium to prove themselves and offer up a challenge to the U's.

Lucketti continued: "We went to watch the game between Oxford and Northampton earlier this month, Oxford looked very strong and we expect them to be like that again. "We have to prove we'll be a difficult opponent too.

"It's a perfect opportunity against good opponents, in a good setting - it's all there for the lads to go and take that opportunity.

"We want to win every game we play. It's a great competition, and a great platform for the squad. It will give good game time for those who need it.