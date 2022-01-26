Scott Twine celebrates his stoppage time winner with Connor Wickham against Burton Albion

Scoring the winner in stoppage time to beat Burton Albion was exactly what MK Dons deserved according to match-winner Scott Twine.

In a thoroughly one-sided affair at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night, Dons were in total control against Burton Albion but were at risk of coming away with just a point as they failed to find the back of the net.

Tennai Watson hit the bar, Troy Parrott the post, Josh McEachran and Theo Corbeanu both made keeper Ben Garratt work but it looked as though for a second game in a row they would come away goal-less.

But Twine’s dramatic late strike, his 12th of the season, gave Dons exactly what they deserved as they beat the Brewers for a third time this season.

He said: “We deserved to win, it's one of the best performances in terms of the control. If we didn't win, we'd be gutted going home and annoyed at ourselves. To score the winner at the end is the best feeling there is.

“I was buzzing, I'd had a few chances recently so I was delighted to score late on. There have been a few games recently which haven't been ideal - Gillingham, Doncaster and Accrington - but we've won here and we're delighted with it.

“We're a team that can play, but we can switch it up too, we're dynamic and the goal at the end showed that.