Latics boss Mellon expects other sides to try and stifle MK Dons this season

The Latics boss spoke after the 0-0 draw with MK Dons on Saturday

Oldham Athletic boss Micky Mellon believes not many teams will approach games with MK Dons as aggressively as his side did on the opening day of the season.

In a fairly even 0-0 draw at Stadium MK on Saturday, neither side did enough to win nor lose the game as both put their first points up on the board.

Dons are installed as the early favourites to win League Two this season, and with a heavy recruitment programme bringing in some big names over the summer, Mellon admitted some clubs will visit MK1 intent on stopping Paul Warne’s side first and foremost, while his Latics side looked to give as good as they got.

“We knew it would be as tough a test as you could expect on opening day,” said the Latics boss. “I don’t know many teams will come here and be as bold as we were.

“We’ve got a lot of quality in the group that gave us a chance to get something out of it.

“We don’t set up to come anywhere just to get a draw, or for damage limitation. We set up with two strikers, wide men and gave it a right good go.

“You’ve got to believe, work hard and compete and win your moments. MK Dons are an expensively assembled team, and we stood toe-to-toe. With a bit of good fortune, we could have nicked it. But it was a really good away performance.”

Nearly 2,000 fans from Lancashire made the journey to watch Oldham’s first EFL fixture in three seasons, and they remained in good voice throughout as nearly more than 9,000 watched on.

Mellon added: “We had unbelievable support who never stopped, and we wanted to give them someone on the return to the Football League.

“We want to get better, to improve and we’ll endeavour to do that.”