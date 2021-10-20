Wigan boss Leam Richardson

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson felt MK Dons ‘half-surrendered’ possession and territory at the DW Stadium in order to claim their 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Coming from behind to lead at the interval, Dons uncharacteristically had less possession and control of the game in the second 45 minutes, allowing Wigan to control the flow and tempo of the game. However, keeper Andrew Fisher did not have a save to make.

Richardson’s side had thumped Bolton 4-0 at the weekend and the manager felt his side had enough attacking threat on the pitch to see off Dons, but for their stout second half defensive display.

“Firstly, congratulations to MK Dons for the result,” he said. “I think the first question that you ask is whether the lads can give you any more effort. I felt we had enough possession in the second half to create more and make better decisions.

“I thought we had enough goals and enough forward-thinking players on the pitch. We had enough possession to do something with it, and they half-surrendered to the edge of their box.