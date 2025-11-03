Latics to visit Milton Keynes again for FA Cup second round

Another all-League Two clash in the FA Cup awaits MK Dons in the second round

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oldham Athletic will return to Stadium MK next month after being drawn against MK Dons in the FA Cup second round.

Micky Mellon’s side were visitors to MK1 on the opening day of the season in August on their return to the Football League, drawing 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They comfortably saw off League One side Northampton Town 3-1 at Boundary Park on Saturday to progress into the second round, while Dons beat Colchester 3-2 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

In 25 encounters between the sides from 2004, Dons have claimed victory in 13 of them, while Oldham have won seven, with five draws. The sides though are meeting in the FA Cup for the first time.

The second round is set to take place on the weekend of December 6-7.