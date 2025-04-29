Lawrence makes early return to Premier League parent club Southampton
Defender Nico Lawrence has returned from to Southampton from his loan spell at MK Dons earlier than expected.
The 21-year-old has not been seen in a Dons shirt since the 3-0 defeat away against Port Vale in the middle of March, when his mistake cost his side the opening goal at Vale Park courtesy of Lorent Tolaj.
While he was an unused substitute in the following game at Cheltenham, he has not been involved in a match day squad since. He made 22 appearances for the club this season.
The Citizen understands Lawrence returned to Southampton not long afterwards, more than a month before his loan deal was set to expire, with both parties accepting the early curtailment.
The centre-back was involved in the Saints U21’s Premier League 2 clash against Leicester City on Sunday, playing 120 minutes in the 5-3 win at St Mary’s as they booked their spot in the quarter finals of the play-offs.
Dons will bid farewell to Joe White (Newcastle), Tommi O’Reilly and Travis Patterson (Aston Villa) on Saturday as their loan deals come to an end, while Danilo Orsi’s future remains unclear. The striker is on loan from Burton and though Dons have an option to buy the 29-year-old, boss Paul Warne spoke last week of already targeting two new forwards for next season.
