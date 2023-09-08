Leaders County still looking to find their way in League Two ahead of Dons clash

Watch more videos on Shots!

The top pair in League Two have had similar seasons so far, if Notts County boss Luke Williams’ comments are anything to go by.

County took over from Dons at the top of the fourth tier on Saturday, beating Accrington at Meadow Lane, while MK Dons slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Crewe last time out.

But while Dons have not yet hit their stride since returning to the division, Williams believes his side too are still finding their way after coming up from the National League.

And his comments ahead of Saturday’s game could well have come from counter-part Graham Alexander given their similar starts to the season.

Williams said: “If we win it puts us in a good position but there is too much football to be played to start to work out what our future looks like. We have to concentrate on good performances and there is still improvements to be made.

“We've made too many mistakes, we've failed to keep clean sheets and haven't scored some of the chances we should have done.

“But we'd rather be at the top and trying to stay there than anywhere else. We don't want to shy away from that, but capitalise on that.

“If we want to be taken seriously at this level, we have to go there and put in a good performance.”

Back at Stadium MK

Williams did not get to see many crowds during his time at Stadium MK, but will see a packed away end when his Notts County side take on MK Dons on Saturday.

First plays second in League Two at MK1, with more than 2,500 travelling Pies supporters making the relatively easy trip to Milton Keynes for the game.

Williams was assistant manager to Russell Martin from November 2019 until their departure in July 2021, but for the most part, lockdown prevented most of his games in the dugout being seen by supporters in the grounds.

After guiding County to promotion from the National League last term, Williams said he is excited to see a full away end supporting his side on his old stomping ground tomorrow (Saturday).