Leaders Plymouth put Dons to the sword as troubles continue

MK Dons were clinically taken apart by League One leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, going down 4-1 at Stadium MK.

Individual errors cost Dons all afternoon, and the tone was set early on when Jamie Cumming, Dons’ most consistent performer this season, let Morgan Whittaker’s effort creep through his gloves to give the visitors the lead.

Deadly in front of goal all afternoon, Niall Ennis finished off a well-worked move on 25 minutes to make it 2-0 before a loose Josh McEachran pass allowed Finn Azaz to net the first of his brace shortly before the interval.

Dons gave themselves a slim lifeline when Louie Barry slid in Will Grigg to pull it back to 3-1 four minutes into the second half, but Barry would then make a mistake at the other end to allow Azaz to kill off those hopes on the hour mark.

The result, their fourth League One defeat in a row, leaves Dons still mired in the bottom three.

Following the poor performance on Tuesday night in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, Liam Manning demanded a response from his side and introduced Louie Barry and Nathan Holland, making his first start since the second game of the season, to the side at the expense of Matt Smith and Josh Kayode.

Needing a response from their midweek defeat, Dons started brightly with a half-chance for Will Grigg nearly getting on the end of Holland's cross, but the afternoon would spiral out of control.

Usually the most consistant and reliable player on the field, keeper Jamie Cumming was left red-faced after nine minutes when he let Morgan Whittaker's tame effort from the edge of the box slip through his hands to give the visitors the lead.

Dons looked much improved compared to their game on Tuesday night, but the rampant league leaders would put a stranglehold on the game when Niall Ennis prodded home a really well-worked move on 25 minutes to double their advantage.

And it was 3-0 eight minutes before the break when Josh McEachran's ball around the corner was picked up by Finn Azaz and he was able to break through the centre of the defence to roll the ball into the bottom corner.

Though the writing appeared on the heading in at the break, Dons gave themselves an unlikely lifeline four minutes after the restart when Louie Barry slid Grigg through on goal for the striker to net his fourth goal of the season and lift spirits around Stadium MK.

And for a few minutes they looked as though they might have a slim chance but from hero to villain, Barry had his pocket picked by Azaz as he bent home his second of the afternoon to kill off Dons' hopes.

Despite their best efforts, Dons were simply second best to the leaders, who had plenty of chances to make it 5-1. Cumming made up somewhat for his earlier error when he denied substitute Ryan Hardie after Daniel Oyegoke's poor pass allowed Argyle to break through on goal, while the keeper also picked up a booking when he was left exposed again and had downed the same striker a long way out of his grounds.

There were mixed reactions from the home fans at the full-time whistle, with some fans applauding the players for their efforts as they left the field, while others demanding more from them.

The result though keeps them in the bottom three.

Referee: Sam Allison

Attendance: 10,656

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran (Robson 68), Johnson, Holland (Dennis 68), Barry (Grant 68), Grigg (Smith 81)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Kayode

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Houghton, Wilson, Butcher, Edwards, Ennis (Hardie 62), Mumba (Grant 62), Azaz (Cosgrove 87), Whittaker (Jenkins-Davies 81), Randell (Craske 87), Lonwijk

Subs not used: Burton, Galloway