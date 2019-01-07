League 2 gets tighter after Dons' weekend off

MK Dons' trip to Gigg Lane next Saturday is now second vs third after Bury jumped into the final automatic promotion spot.

While Dons were without a game at the weekend owing to Oldham's FA Cup adventure, they were left with a watching brief as Nicky Maynard - a familiar face to Dons fans after his two seasons at Stadium MK - netted for the Shakers to see off Yeovil 1-0 at Huish Park. Bury are now a point behind Dons in third, albeit having played two games more.

Bury jumped above Mansfield Town in the table as they slipped up against Carlisle, going down 3-2 at Brunton Park. The Cumbrians are now level on points with Mansfield and sit fifth, two points adrift of Dons in second as the league continues to tighten up.

Colchester remain just outside play-off spots after a 3-3 draw with bottom club Notts County. The U's have struggled for form since December 22 when they beat Dons 1-0 at Stadium MK when they sat third - now eighth.

League 2 leaders Lincoln City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League Everton, but remain four clear at the top of the pile ahead of their trip to Swindon next Saturday.