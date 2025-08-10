League Two football 'totally different' to what Paterson has been used to

Callum Paterson | jANE rUSSELL

Finding his feet in League Two will take time, Paterson admitted

Adapting to life in League Two is something which Callum Paterson is having to learn on the job with MK Dons.

The 30-year-old Scot has spent the majority of his career playing in the Championship, with spells in the Premier League and Scottish Premier League to boot, with the lowest previous level having been League One with Sheffield Wednesday, which he was soon promoted from.

One cameo substitute appearance and one start later for Paul Warne’s side in League Two, Paterson has a goal and an assist to his name, both coming in the 2-0 win over Barrow on Saturday, but he admitted he is still finding out what football in the fourth tier is all about.

“It’s different to football I’ve played before,” he admitted. “Fortunately I think I’ve played alright this week so hopefully the gaffer picks me next week too.

“It’s totally different to the games I’ve played before in other leagues but I’m here to do a job, I’m paid to do a job and I’ll do that to the best of my abilities.

“We don’t want to be in this league, we make no secret about that. We want to get promoted.”

Paterson, like the majority of Paul Warne’s signings thus far this summer, are more experienced at a higher level, one of them being Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The Guatemalan international though has a strong relationship with Paterson though, having played alongside him at both Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Paterson added: “I played with Mendez at three of my four clubs and he always seems to follow me around! I know what he can bring, I know what he can do, and we have a good relationship.”